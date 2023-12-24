AFS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AFS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

