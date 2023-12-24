Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,675,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,092,000.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.