Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 25 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $570.39 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $587.53 and a 200-day moving average of $536.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.