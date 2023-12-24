A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

