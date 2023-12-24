89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $32.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of 89bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.56.

Get 89bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on 89bio

89bio Stock Up 1.7 %

ETNB opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. 89bio has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,438,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 114.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth about $340,000.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.