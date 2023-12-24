772 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,295,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,171,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81,990 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.36.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.4 %

RACE opened at $334.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $209.88 and a 12 month high of $372.42.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

