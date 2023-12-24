5,230 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.04. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

