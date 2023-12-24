498 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AME opened at $164.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $165.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average is $154.25.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

