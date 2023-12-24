4,663 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $59.75 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

