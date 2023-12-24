4,341 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after buying an additional 946,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Edison International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,922,000 after buying an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Edison International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,846,000 after buying an additional 374,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

