401 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $520.31 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

