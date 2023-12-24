252,993 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.03 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

