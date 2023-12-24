13,987 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.09 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.