13,268 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,286,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $90,297.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $857,394.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,541 shares of company stock worth $359,259 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.63.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT opened at $84.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $565.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

