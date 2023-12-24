1,133 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $672,000. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $242.34 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $243.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

