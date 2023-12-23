Zacks Research Weighs in on Markel Group Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel Group in a report issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $26.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $26.08. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $80.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $22.57 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $23.39 EPS.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,462.50.

MKL opened at $1,387.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,409.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,429.10.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

