Zacks Research Weighs in on Markel Group Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel Group in a report issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $26.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $26.08. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $80.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $22.57 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $23.39 EPS.
Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group
Markel Group Stock Performance
MKL opened at $1,387.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,409.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,429.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Markel Group Company Profile
Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Markel Group
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.