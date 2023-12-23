XPO (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XPO. Stephens lifted their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.48.

NYSE XPO opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. XPO has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 288.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 5.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in XPO by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in XPO during the second quarter worth approximately $191,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in XPO during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

