Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $10.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Williams Trading reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE:WWW opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $725.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.63. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -10.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.