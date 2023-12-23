Wells Fargo & Company Raises Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $213.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.64 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

