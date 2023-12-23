Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,868 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,837,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Amcor by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,224,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after buying an additional 1,981,919 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amcor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,369,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 340,710 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at $577,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.68 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

