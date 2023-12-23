Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 9.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after purchasing an additional 762,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $178.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.49. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

