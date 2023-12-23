Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 16,050 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1,384.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Accenture
In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Accenture Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE ACN opened at $354.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.91 and its 200 day moving average is $316.78. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $354.82.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.
