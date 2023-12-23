Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Raised to $199.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $198.00 to $199.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.60.

WTS opened at $209.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.21 and a 200 day moving average of $184.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $212.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,962,000 after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

