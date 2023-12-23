Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Reduced by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,514,865,000 after buying an additional 2,531,707 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.60. The firm has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

