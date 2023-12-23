Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:V opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $203.52 and a one year high of $263.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.94. The stock has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.