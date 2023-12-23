Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $214.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.69. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

