Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 62 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,623 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after acquiring an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after acquiring an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after acquiring an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $463.45 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $547.80. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $472.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.53.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

