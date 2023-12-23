Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,179,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 2,473,180 shares.The stock last traded at $56.97 and had previously closed at $56.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

