VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $991,000. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

OIH opened at $312.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.63. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.04 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.