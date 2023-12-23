UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Boosted by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $520.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.56. The company has a market cap of $481.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

