United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $158.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.74.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.