Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UL. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Unilever Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of UL opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 92.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $85,584,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

