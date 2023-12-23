Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Position Reduced by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at $429,871.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,541 shares of company stock valued at $520,957. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

