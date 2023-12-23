Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $353.39 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $357.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

