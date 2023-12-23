UBS Group Cuts Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $104.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

