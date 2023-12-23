Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Reduced by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

