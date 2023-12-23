TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

TNET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.86.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET opened at $118.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $123.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $339,246.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $339,246.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,930.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 351.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.