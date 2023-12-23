Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $3.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Torrid by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Torrid by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Torrid during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $560.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Torrid had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

