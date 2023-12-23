Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,207,000 after purchasing an additional 395,289 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

