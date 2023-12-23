The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.