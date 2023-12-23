The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 66.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.05. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.