The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $348.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

