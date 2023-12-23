The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target to $193.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $120.97 and a 52-week high of $182.87.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,034,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,753,000 after acquiring an additional 125,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

