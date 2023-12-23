The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock opened at $298.21 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $336.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.88 and a 200-day moving average of $285.90.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

