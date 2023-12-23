Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TLTZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Danske cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TLTZY

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

(Get Free Report

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.