Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
TLTZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Danske cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tele2 AB (publ)
Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.
