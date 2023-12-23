Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBLA

Taboola.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,282,975.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 86,387 shares of company stock worth $345,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.