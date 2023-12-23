Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 817 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $14,869.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.49. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,728,000 after buying an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Sunrun by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 2.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after buying an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RUN

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.