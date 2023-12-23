SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 7,326 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Photronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Photronics by 201.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Photronics by 28.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Photronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

