SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Thryv worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Thryv by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Thryv by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 2,500 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 436,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,822.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

THRY stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $724.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Thryv had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

