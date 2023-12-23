SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Consensus Cloud Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 712,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 58,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $25.61 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

